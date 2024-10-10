Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Blackpool’s 'art forger' who creates his own versions of classic paintings - because he loves to prove the experts wrong!

Peter Jamieson Sinclair started doing forgeries in the mid nineties, so owners of fine art paintings could keep their originals in a safe. The 60 year old artist, who lives in Cleveleys, has continued to paint what he calls ‘genuine fakes’ because he likes to ‘stick two fingers up at the art establishment’.

Peter, who used to own Hawk Eyes Tattoo Carnival in Cleveleys, said: “I have no respect for so-called experts, who pretend they know what they are talking about. They can’t event draw the curtains.”

Peter Sinclair in his home art studio. | Lucinda Herbert

Proving critics wrong ‘gives me energy’

Peter was inspired by Tom Keating - a Cockney who was jailed for conspiracy to defraud after passing off his forgeries as originals by old masters.

He says he is not trying to pass his work off as originals, but loves to see the art critics ‘proved wrong’. Speaking to Shots! TV, Peter adds: “When a so-called expert pontificates over a scribble and it turns out to be something that was done yesterday...that gives me energy.”

In Episode 9 of Unconventional Brits, Lucinda Herbert takes a look inside the home art studio where Peter creates most of his work. The small space contains an easel and shelves filled with paints and pencils and other art supplies - and various paintings he’s collected over the years. His living room walls are also lined with portraits Peter has created himself.

Peter Sinclair finishes one of his paintings for Cleopatra's Pearl Earring exhibition at HIVE Arts. | Lucinda Herbert

Unconventional Brits - Episode 9

Watch the programme now on https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52636276

This episode will air at 7pm on Shots! TV Freeview channel 262 (Previously 267) and Freely channel 565.

Exhibition at HIVE Arts

Blackpool’s own art forger currently has an exhibition at HIVE Arts, Church Street in Blackpool, until Nov 13th, 2024. It is based on a fictional story of the journey of Cleopatra's Pearl Earring, and channels artists from history including Botticelli, the School of Leonardo, Vermeer, Goya, Lichtenstein, Vettriano and more, right up to his own version.