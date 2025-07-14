Blackpool Airshow unveils new act - here's everything we know

The skies above Blackpool are set to come alive once again as the Blackpool Air Show returns on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 August, bringing two days of thrilling aerobatics and awe inspiring aerial displays to the iconic seafront.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement is building as the iconic Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team has been officially confirmed to return to the skies above Blackpool this summer.

Set to perform at the highly anticipated Blackpool Air Show on 9 and 10 August, the Red Devils are expected to deliver another unforgettable display of airborne skill, daring freefalls and pinpoint landings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Devils return for Blackpool Air Show. | Facebook

The Red Devils began in 1964 to boost public engagement and recruitment for the British Army and became the official parachute display team of the British Army in 1979.

The team is comprised of 15 highly skilled paratroopers chosen through a rigorous selection process, demonstrating their bravery and mastery of the art of parachuting with every jump.

In addition to the Red Devils, the Blackpool Air Show will feature a packed programme of aerial displays from a mix of historic aircraft and modern aviation marvels.

This free event is one of the longest running air shows in the UK and will be headlined by none other than the RAF Red Arrows performing on both days with their signature mix of high-speed manoeuvres, colourful flypasts and incredible formation flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Arrows.

Joining them will be the RAF Typhoon Display Team delivering a thunderous performance as they demonstrate the raw power and agility of one of the RAF’s most advanced fighter jets.

Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer, who is leading the team said: “Blackpool is a fantastic air show, a real stalwart of the display calendar in the UK. We are so pleased to be displaying in Blackpool during our 20th anniversary season.”

Also soaring into action will be the much-loved Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the legendary Spitfire, Hurricane and Avro Lancaster - a powerful tribute to the heroes of WWII. AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers will return also.

The Catalina, a rare and historic flying boat will take to the skies alongside The Ravens, known for their high performance formation aerobatics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classic jet trainer Strikemaster will be back with its military roots on full display, while the Yak Trio brings dynamic Eastern Bloc-style aerobatics to the programme.

The Calidus Autogyro offers a unique rotary wing experience and the Muscle Pitts delivers raw power in a high energy biplane display.

The Red Devils return for Blackpool Air Show. | Facebook

Rounding out the line-up, the Chipmunks evoke nostalgia with their RAF heritage and agile flying style.

On the ground, visitors can explore the Air Show Village stretching between Central and North Piers, where a host of stalls, attractions and food concessions will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Military vehicles, weapons displays and interactive exhibits will give families and enthusiasts the chance to meet service personnel, learn about their equipment and purchase official aircraft merchandise.

Timings

The skies above Blackpool will be packed with action across both days of the air show.

On Saturday 9 August, the RAF Red Arrows open the show at 14:00, followed by Calidus at 14:32, Harvard at 14:44, Yak Trio at 14:55, Catalina at 15:13, and the RAF Battle of Britain at 15:24.

Muscle Pitts soars in at 15:45, with Ravens at 16:00, Strikemaster at 16:18, Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers at 16:31, and Chipmunks at 16:49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils are set to make their iconic jump at 17:00, with the RAF Typhoon closing the day at 17:18.

On Sunday 10 August, the schedule kicks off with the RAF Typhoon at 13:55, then the RAF Battle of Britain at 14:08, followed by Yak Trio at 14:29, Harvard at 14:47, and Muscle Pitts at 14:58.

Ravens return at 15:13, Catalina at 15:31, and Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers at 15:42. Strikemaster performs at 16:00, then Calidus at 16:13, Chipmunks at 16:25, and the Red Devils once again at 16:36, before the RAF Red Arrows close out the weekend in style at 17:00.

For the full display schedule and travel information, visit their website: www.visitblackpool.com/airshow.