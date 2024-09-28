Blackpool Airport is an interesting concept but I think the numbers need to be much higher

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After proposals to build a new passenger handling facility at Blackpool Airport were cleared for take-off after town hall planners approved the scheme, Blackpool holiday makers have been handed a smidgen of hope for local flights.

Planners at Fylde Council, whose jurisdiction the application falls under, recently gave the go ahead for the proposal, which comes after a meeting of Blackpool Council, the owner of the airport on Squires Gate Lane.

While some readers were excited, thinking inevitably of local flights to sunny destinations for quick getaways, others were more cynical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

“Well it’s a start,” said Mark Hart. “Fingers crossed for holiday destinations in the future.” David Maloney added “Brilliant news for all that work there,” while Philip Brown said: “Good idea rather than waste facility,” and Dylan Drake said: “Isle of Man flights again?”

Jon Davies, however, said: “Very unlikely to see commercial passenger flights anytime soon; the facility is geared more towards corporate/private aviation and can/will only accommodate up to 45 passengers at a time, which isn't suitable enough to handle a 50-70 seat regional turboprop aircraft like an ATR72 or Dash8 Q400 that would be required to even get flights going to domestic & Irish destinations.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox for free

Tony Lee, in response, said: “Up to 45 people? What is this, an airport from Trumpton?? Apparently going to have an economic effect? Interesting concept but I think the numbers need to be much higher.”

Related topics:Blackpool AirportDestinationsBlackpool CouncilLancashireWorkPeopleTony Lee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.