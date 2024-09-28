Blackpool Airport is an interesting concept but I think the numbers need to be much higher
Planners at Fylde Council, whose jurisdiction the application falls under, recently gave the go ahead for the proposal, which comes after a meeting of Blackpool Council, the owner of the airport on Squires Gate Lane.
While some readers were excited, thinking inevitably of local flights to sunny destinations for quick getaways, others were more cynical.
“Well it’s a start,” said Mark Hart. “Fingers crossed for holiday destinations in the future.” David Maloney added “Brilliant news for all that work there,” while Philip Brown said: “Good idea rather than waste facility,” and Dylan Drake said: “Isle of Man flights again?”
Jon Davies, however, said: “Very unlikely to see commercial passenger flights anytime soon; the facility is geared more towards corporate/private aviation and can/will only accommodate up to 45 passengers at a time, which isn't suitable enough to handle a 50-70 seat regional turboprop aircraft like an ATR72 or Dash8 Q400 that would be required to even get flights going to domestic & Irish destinations.
Tony Lee, in response, said: “Up to 45 people? What is this, an airport from Trumpton?? Apparently going to have an economic effect? Interesting concept but I think the numbers need to be much higher.”
