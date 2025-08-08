Blackpool’s famous seafront will play host to breathtaking displays this weekend as the Air Show returns with a packed programme of events.

The free event takes place on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, with some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft - including the world-famous Red Arrows – set to take to the skies above the Fylde Coast.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, with the resort’s seafront once again providing a spectacular backdrop to the action.

When and where is it happening?

The Blackpool Air Show runs from 10am to 5pm on both days, with a packed schedule of aerial performances and on-the-ground attractions.

The Air Show Village, located on the Tower Festival Headland, will be open from 11am until 6pm each day.

It will feature stalls, food concessions and family-friendly entertainment.

Do I need a ticket?

No. The event is completely free and no tickets are required.

What’s the flying schedule?

Here’s a breakdown of what’s set to fly and when (timings are subject to change):

Saturday, August 9

2pm – RAF Red Arrows

2.32pm – Calidus

2.44pm – RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

3.05pm – Harvard

3.16pm – Yak Trio

3.34pm – Catalina

3.45pm – Muscle Pitts

4.00pm – The Ravens

4.18pm – Strikemaster

4.31pm – AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

4.49pm – Chipmunks

5pm – Red Devils

5.18pm – RAF Typhoon

Sunday, August 10

1.55pm – RAF Typhoon

2.08pm – RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

2.29pm – Yak Trio

2.47pm – Harvard

2.58pm – Muscle Pitts

3.13pm – The Ravens

3.31pm – Catalina

3.42pm – AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

4pm – Strikemaster

4.13pm – Calidus

4.25pm – Chipmunks

4.36pm – Red Devils

5pm – RAF Red Arrows

What’s the weather forecast?

After a week of unsettled conditions brought on by Storm Floris, early forecasts suggest much brighter weather for the weekend.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for both Saturday and Sunday includes sunny intervals and highs of around 20–21C, ideal for a day out by the sea.

How do I get there and where can I park?

With large crowds expected, visitors are being urged to plan their travel in advance and use public transport wherever possible.

By train:

Blackpool North Station is the nearest stop and around a 10-minute walk from the seafront and North Pier.

Services may be busy, so passengers are advised to book tickets in advance.

By tram:

Additional tram services will run on both days.

A split service will be in place between midday and 6.30pm.

The Tower and Central Pier stops will be closed.

Those heading southbound should use Manchester Square, while North Pier will serve those travelling northbound towards Fleetwood.

By bus:

Some services will be diverted away from the Promenade due to road closures.

For the latest information, visit Blackpool Transport’s website HERE.

By car:

The Promenade will be closed to traffic throughout the weekend.

Visitors arriving by car are encouraged to use designated out-of-town car parks and travel into the town centre via public transport.

A list of council-run car parks can be found on the Blackpool Council website HERE.

On-the-ground support:

Customer assistants from Blackpool Transport, easily identified in their pink uniforms, will be on hand at key locations to provide travel advice and assistance.