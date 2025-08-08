Blackpool Air Show 2025: Sunday's line-up and when to see the Red Arrows
Some of the world’s top military and civilian aircraft - including the world-famous Red Arrows – will take to the skies above the Fylde Coast today.
Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, with the resort’s seafront once again providing a spectacular backdrop to the action.
When and where is it happening?
The Blackpool Air Show runs from 10am to 5pm on both days, with a packed schedule of aerial performances and on-the-ground attractions.
The Air Show Village, located on the Tower Festival Headland, will be open from 11am until 6pm each day.
It will feature stalls, food concessions and family-friendly entertainment.
Do I need a ticket?
No. The event is completely free and no tickets are required.
What’s today’s flying schedule?
Here’s a breakdown of what’s set to fly and when (timings are subject to change):
Sunday, August 10
1.55pm – RAF Typhoon
2.08pm – RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
2.29pm – Yak Trio
2.47pm – Harvard
2.58pm – Muscle Pitts
3.13pm – The Ravens
3.31pm – Catalina
3.42pm – AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers
4pm – Strikemaster
4.13pm – Calidus
4.25pm – Chipmunks
4.36pm – Red Devils
