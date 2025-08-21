Residents in Blackburn with Darwen are being urged to stay vigilant after a surge in scam text messages claiming people owe money for parking fines.

The messages, which have been reported to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, tell recipients they must pay a penalty and include a link to make a payment.

But council chiefs have confirmed the texts are fraudulent.

“Genuine Penalty Charge Notices are only ever issued in writing, never by text message,” a spokesman for the council said.

The authority is advising anyone who receives such a message to delete it immediately and not to click on any links.

Residents who have already responded are urged to contact their bank and report the incident to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime.

To help people stay safe, the council shared the following advice:

Don’t click on links in unexpected messages.

Never share personal or financial details with unknown sources.

Delete suspicious texts straight away.

Report scams via actionfraud.police.uk.

Local people are also being asked to spread the word, particularly to relatives, friends or neighbours who may be more vulnerable to falling victim.