The council has issued a warning to anyone thinking of buying a Labubu doll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The viral coveted dolls have taken the world by storm recently, dominating social media sites with their creepy smiling appearance.

They have flown off shelves and sparked long queues in shops worldwide and have even garnered the attention of celebrities with the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar sporting one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spot the real Labubu from the fake | Blackburn with Darwen Council

However the council is urging people buying them to check they are authentic and not fake.

A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said: “There's concern that many of those sold in shops across the country are fake and unsafe, meaning they could cause choking issues for small children.

“Our Trading Standards team have found them right here in the borough. The eyes on the blue doll came out easily.”

Read More RSPCA: Meet 17 adorable cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

So what exactly are Labubu dolls?

Labubu is a quirky monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, and popularised through a collaboration with toy store Pop Mart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since gaining celebrity status they've gone viral as a fashion accessory.

In the UK, prices can range from £13.50 to £50, with rare editions going for hundreds of pounds on resale sites such as Vinted and eBay.

The dolls were launched by Chinese toy firm Pop Mart in 2019 and the buying frenzy shows no sign of relenting as profits continue to soar.

Everyone wants one | Getty Images

Why have they been labelled ‘demonic’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some social media users have claimed that Labubu's appearance resembles the ancient demon Pazuzu leading to some videoing themselves burning the doll.

However, there's no real evidence behind this theory, and experts say the two are not connected.