Blackburn with Darwen Council issues warning as 'demonic' Labubu dolls craze grows
The viral coveted dolls have taken the world by storm recently, dominating social media sites with their creepy smiling appearance.
They have flown off shelves and sparked long queues in shops worldwide and have even garnered the attention of celebrities with the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar sporting one.
However the council is urging people buying them to check they are authentic and not fake.
A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said: “There's concern that many of those sold in shops across the country are fake and unsafe, meaning they could cause choking issues for small children.
“Our Trading Standards team have found them right here in the borough. The eyes on the blue doll came out easily.”
So what exactly are Labubu dolls?
Labubu is a quirky monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, and popularised through a collaboration with toy store Pop Mart.
Since gaining celebrity status they've gone viral as a fashion accessory.
In the UK, prices can range from £13.50 to £50, with rare editions going for hundreds of pounds on resale sites such as Vinted and eBay.
The dolls were launched by Chinese toy firm Pop Mart in 2019 and the buying frenzy shows no sign of relenting as profits continue to soar.
Why have they been labelled ‘demonic’?
Some social media users have claimed that Labubu's appearance resembles the ancient demon Pazuzu leading to some videoing themselves burning the doll.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.