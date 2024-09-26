Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fast-growing Lancashire toy and collectables firm with links to some of the world’s biggest pop culture brands has been bought out.

Heathside, based at Walker Park in Blackburn, is well known for its licence-based brands, Khadou and Master Replicas. These brands work with properties such as South Park, Minecraft, Deddy Bears, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Star Trek, Sonic, Molang, Doctor Who, Only Fools and Horses, Foundation, Stargate, Dune, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Care Bears, Sesame Street, Harry Potter, Battlestar Galactica and many others.

Heathside has now been acquired by German-based Saga Invest, which plans to expand Heathside’s operations across Europe, focusing first on France and Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Epstein from Heathside said: “We were approached by a number of companies at the back end of 2023 and the shareholders decided to move to exclusive discussions with Saga during the Nuremberg Toy Fair. Given the team’s background and their focus on growth, it made sense to move forward with Saga. We wanted partners who would bring focus to what we have built at Heathside over the years. We believe that over the next 12 months, our retail partners will see even more reason to work with us on our portfolio of product ranges.”

Walker Park, where Heathside have been based | google

“We are building a Pan-European distribution and manufacturing solution at the intersection of toys, collectibles and other licensed goods,” said Gregory Benassar, principal at Saga Invest. “As such, we are delighted to complete our purchase of Heathside, a very successful company within all these segments. We are entrepreneurs at heart, and we see that as core to the Heathside business. We wish to continue and enhance that philosophy.”

Retirement

Following the sale, Robert Myers, a long-standing figure in the toy business, will retire. Robert said: “After so many years, I am delighted to hand over the reins to the next generation. Under the management of Saga and the rest of the leadership team, I know the business is being left in the most capable of hands, and I look forward to following the company’s success moving forward.”

John Nelson will serve as interim CEO until the beginning of 2025. Gregory Benassar will become co-CEO, with Darren Epstein (EVP Global Business Development) and Max Nelson (head of Sales) remaining to ensure continuing growth within the business.