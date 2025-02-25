Blackburn town centre wine bar and live music venue set to be turned into Delhi-style tea shop

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
A former live music bar in the centre of Blackburn could soon be turned into a specialist tea shop, if plans are given the green light.

Aya Services Ltd wants permisison to change the use of 79 Northgate, Blackburn from a vacant late night music venue/bar to a teashop at ground floor with self-contained officers on the upper floor.

An agent for Aya Services said there would be a “high-quality conversion”, adding: “The teashop will focus on the provision of ‘Karak Chaii’, a type of tea that originates from the street markets of Dehli, India alongside a range of light snacks and is generally frequented by customers for light refreshments for both onsite and offsite consumption.”

The property sits within a Conservation Area close to King George’s Hall and the scheme also includes alterations to the existing shopfront to create a more traditional shopfront which enables views into the property’s seating area. The agent also stated: “At present, the shopfront is dated and mismatched...it does not correspond with the adjacent shopfronts whereas the proposal is considered to be more in keeping and mirrors that of nearby retail units

“The revised shopfront will bring about a more symmetrical frontage which appears balanced when viewed from the street scene. In terms of its heritage impact, the proposed development is unlikely to impact the Conservation Area setting for these reasons.”

Electric Church, 79 Northgate, BlackburnElectric Church, 79 Northgate, Blackburn
Electric Church, 79 Northgate, Blackburn | Google

They add: “The scheme will add to the area’s vibrant commercial offer, will generate footfall and result in job creation for local people whilst improving consumer choice in the locality.”

It is claimed that the teashop will be used largely during the daytime and will be less intrusive in terms of amenity impact than the existing bar use. There will be no cooking or frying on site, although there will be reheating of prepared food.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

