A man left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn.

The unprovoked attack occurred in Ravenglass Close in the early hours of May 12, 2024.

The victim suffered life-changing facial injuries and lost some vision in one eye.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim said: “What Kevin did to me that night nearly led to me not standing here now as a mother, a daughter and a sister.

“When I first saw my face and what Kevin had done to me I was devastated. All I could think of was that my children were going to see me like this.

“I couldn’t even recognise myself, not only through the physical scars but through the mental torture that I continue to live with.

“I am not the same person I was before May 12, 2024.

“I no longer have the confidence to speak to people the way I used to, I can’t stand facing towards people because of my looks, I can’t walk down the street without being stared at.”

Kevin Gallagher, formerly of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, was charged with Section 18 wounding.

He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last year and was jailed for five and a half years at the same court yesterday.

DC Lucy Bowers, of Blackburn CID, said: “This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack carried out by a dangerous man who presents a significant risk of harm to the public through his propensity for spontaneous violence.

“This crime has clearly had a significant and long-lasting impact on the victim and her family as detailed in her harrowing impact statement.

“No sentence can make up for the physical, mental and emotional harm caused to the victim, however I am pleased the public now have some protection from Gallagher via this significant sentence.”