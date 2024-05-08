Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire pet food manufacturer has announced a new premium brand collaboration.

Pets Choice, which is based in Gladstone Street, Blackburn, has agreed to purchase premium pet food brand, Vet’s Kitchen, from Pets’ Kitchen. The Vet’s Kitchen brand, which primarily operates in dry dog and cat food, will join Pets Choice’s brands such as Webbox, Bob Martin, Felight, TastyBone and B-Calm.

The deal will enable Pets' Kitchen Ltd to concentrate on the development of its clinical veterinary practices under the Vet's Klinic brand. A long-term collaboration agreement between the two companies will continue in support of both the Vet's Kitchen and Vet's Klinic operations.

Pets Choice has been producing pet food since 1881. Chief executive Tony Raeburn said: "This is a fantastic acquisition for Pets Choice as we continue our drive in both product premiumisation and into the Vet Sector. We’re excited to onboard the Vet’s Kitchen team and pair their knowledge with our own.

"Our expertise in growing brands perfectly complements Vet’s Kitchen’s use of professional insight in its product formulations, and we believe this acquisition will act as a real partnership and deliver even better premium food for pets.

Pets’ Kitchen managing director Laura Shears added: "We have just opened our second, state of the art, ‘Vet’s Klinic’ veterinary practice in Reading and we have been seeking to divest our pet food division whilst maintaining an ongoing association. We are delighted that we can hand over the Vet’s Kitchen brand to Pets Choice and to continue with a collaboration agreement for the long-term benefit of both companies. We look forward to seeing the Vet’s Kitchen brand go from strength to strength under Tony’s fantastic team."