A Blackburn paedophile asked a girl, 15, if she wanted to have sex with him and shared indecent images of children on Snapchat.

Officers were tipped off about Jake McMahon-Bates’ latest offending, which involved uploading two indecent videos of children to Snapchat, earlier this year.

Police attended his address in Witton Parade on May 1 and arrested him on suspicion of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Among the items seized from inside the property were McMahon-Bates’ electronic devices.

On two of the devices seized were a total of 59 indecent images of children, with the youngest being four years old.

Some of these indecent images had been sent on to other Snapchat users.

There was also evidence that McMahon-Bates had been communicating with a 15-year-old girl and asking her if she wanted to have sex with him.

McMahon-Bates had also deleted his internet history, something which he was banned from doing so by a Sexual harm Prevention Order that was imposed in 2020 and lasted for five years.

He was subsequently charged with making and distributing indecent images of children sexual communication with a child under 15, breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and improper importation of indecent/obscene articles.

McMahon-Bates pleaded guilty to all the offences when he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court last month.

He returned to the same court on Monday where he was jailed for two years and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Chief Beth Turner, from Lancashire Police’s East Internet Child Exploitation Team, said: “McMahon-Bates is a dangerous individual who has a worrying sexual interest in children and seeks out similar individuals.

“I welcome the fact he is now in prison.”