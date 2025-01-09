Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackburn man is wanted following an assault.

Suleman Mahmood is wanted in connection with an investigation into assault and criminal damage offences.

The 25-year-old is described as around 5ft 11in tall and of medium build.

He has links to Blackburn and Darwen.

If you have any information about Mahmood’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or [email protected] quoting log number 0370 of December 30.

Information can also be reported by calling 101 or visiting Lancashire Police’ website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.