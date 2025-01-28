Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man responsible for a surge in vehicle-related crime in Blackburn has been jailed.

Officers noticed a spike in vehicle related offences in the Brownhill and Ramsgreave areas of Blackburn in October 2024.

Plain-clothed policing operations were conducted in an attempt to catch the offender in the act.

John James Rice was behind more than 60 vehicle-related offences in three months | Lancashire Police

Combined with information from the public and victims, John James Rice, of no fixed address, was identified.

On November 16, Rice was arrested and charged with 29 counts of interfering with a motor vehicle, four thefts from vehicles and criminal damage to vehicles.

He was remanded in custody and attended Blackburn Magistrates’ Court. However, he failed to attend his next court date and breached the conditions of his electronic monitoring tag.

On December 27, Rice was arrested again for several offences of interference with and theft from motor vehicles in both Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

He faced an additional five charges of vehicle interference, one theft and 16 EMS breaches.

Rice appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 30.

Following new information, he was arrested a third time on January 2 after committing five counts of interference and two thefts in the Egerton and Bromley Cross areas of Bolton.

Rice appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 3 where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Vehicle related offences have since significantly reduced and are not tolerated by Lancashire Constabulary.

“The Blackburn with Darwen team are looking closely at crime patterns in this area, conducting hotspot patrol and targeting of prolific offenders.”

If you have been a victim of vehicle crime, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create.