Blackburn man arrested after e-bike stop uncovers cannabis, diazepam and suspected Class A drugs

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:55 BST
A 19-year-old Blackburn man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply class A drugs following a stop by police in the town.

Officers spotted a Surron electric bike being ridden dangerously in the Queens Road area at around 3:45pm on September 7.

Most Popular

The rider was detained and a subsequent search uncovered what is thought to be cannabis, diazepam and wraps of white powder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 19-year-old Blackburn man was arrested following a stop by police in the townplaceholder image
A 19-year-old Blackburn man was arrested following a stop by police in the town | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The man has since been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue and the Surron has been seized.

“We understand the impact on the local community that this has, and we recognise it can be a point of frustration.

“We want to let you know that we are aware of it and would always encourage you to report any concerns.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:BlackburnLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice