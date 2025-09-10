A 19-year-old Blackburn man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply class A drugs following a stop by police in the town.

Officers spotted a Surron electric bike being ridden dangerously in the Queens Road area at around 3:45pm on September 7.

The rider was detained and a subsequent search uncovered what is thought to be cannabis, diazepam and wraps of white powder.

A 19-year-old Blackburn man was arrested following a stop by police in the town | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The man has since been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue and the Surron has been seized.

“We understand the impact on the local community that this has, and we recognise it can be a point of frustration.

“We want to let you know that we are aware of it and would always encourage you to report any concerns.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.