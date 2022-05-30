The fire service was alerted to the blaze at the former V10 Polymers site in Highfield Road/Paterson Street at around 10.30pm.

Five engines and the aerial ladder unit were deployed to the scene where crews found domestic waste on fire, covering an area around 20x20m.

The site has been empty for a number of years and is often used as a dumping ground for waste.

The former V10 Polymers site in Highfield Road, Blackburn caught fire last night (Sunday, May 29)

A fire service spokesman said: “At 22.29pm on Sunday (May 29), five fire engines from Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn, and Burnley, together with an aerial ladder appliance from Hyndburn, attended a commercial building fire on Highfield Road, Blackburn.

"The incident involved a quantity of domestic waste approximately 20x20m in size.

"Firefighters used five jets and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.”

