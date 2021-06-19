Biker, 20, dies after collision on Lancashire road

Ormskirk Road, Ormskirk

It happened at around 12:15pm on Friday (June 18) when the rider, 20, from Liverpool, collided with a signpost, on the approach to the Four Lane Ends Roundabout from the direction of the A570 Ormskirk Road.

He suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to Aintree Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Lee Harris from Lancashire’s Tactical Operations said: “Firstly my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We are looking into what happened and so need anyone who saw the biker, who was on a Yamaha YBR 125CC with ‘L’ plates on it, in the lead up to the incident or witnessed what happened to come forward.

"Similarly, if you have any dash cam of the incident, we need to speak to you.”

Please call 101 quoting incident reference 0589 of June 18th, 2021.

**Thankyou for reading.

To support local journalism, please consider taking out a subscription.