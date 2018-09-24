Bike stands and extra car parking spaces planned for Masjid-e-Salaam mosque in Fulwood.

At least 12 new bicycle racks could come to a mosque in Fulwood.

Bosses at Masjid-e-Salaam in Watling Street Road also want to see the car park at the mosque resurfaced.

What the bike stands will look like if they are given the go-ahead by town planners

They say they want to make the changes because of concerns that the uneven surface is a worry for older worshippers.

Planning documents from developer PWA Planning state: “The proposed changes are sought due to the current condition of the grass and concrete parking area.

“In places the surface has become uneven which is a cause for concern for the applicant, particularly in respect of older and less mobile worshippers for whom the surface is considered dangerous.

“The applicant therefore wishes to replace the current surface using the same materials as the rest of the existing car park to provide a safer and more aesthetically appropriate scheme.”

If the proposals get the green light the existing grass and concrete area of car parking will be replaced with tarmac, using the same material as the remainder of the existing car park.

The bicycle parking area would be based in the south-east corner of the site.

There are currently 42 car parking spaces provided within the site, with 18 on the grass and concrete parking area.

The total number of car parking spaces available on the site would increase to 44 as part of this proposal through a slight change to the layout of the car parking area.

There are also another 59 spaces within the car park at the community centre or madrassa on the opposite side of Watling Street Road and seven spaces at 47 Watling Street Road.

According to the Preston Muslim Society there are about 315 worshippers who attend Masjid-e-Salaam regularly.