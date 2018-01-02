Bid for phase two of Preston housing scheme

Details of the second phase of a major house building scheme in north west Preston have been unveiled.

The site at Haydock Grange in Cottam has planning permission for 450 homes.

Phase one of the scheme, relating to 205 houses, is already under construction.

Developers Taylor Wimpey have now submitted an outline for the remaining 245 plus a separate application to boost the total by a further 20.

Both bids are likely to go before the town hall’s planning committee in the early months of 2018.

Outline planning permission for site was granted in July 2013. The details of phase one were approved a year later.

The development will include 30 per cent affordable housing with phase two of the scheme therefore providing more than 80 houses.

The houses will be a mix of two to five bedroom properties.

Residents had initially voiced concerns about phase one of the scheme, highlighting fears of traffic and access concerns.

And Woodplumpton Parish Council questioned whether the use of Hoyles Lane as a main access route for construction traffic would cause congestion.

Neighbours have until January 10 to submit comments to the city council.

According to documents submitted by the developers, the plans will “deliver an attractive, high quality and desirable living environment which complements and sits comfortably within its surroundings.”