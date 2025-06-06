NHS England unveils a £450m plan to improve emergency care.

NHS England says patients in the North West will receive “better, faster and more appropriate emergency care” as work continues to shorten waiting times, reduce ambulance handover times and provide more care for people in the community.

A new national Urgent and Emergency Care Plan has been published today (June 6), sets out an almost £450m investment package and reform to improve patients’ experiences, including initiatives to reduce long A&E waits and supporting the reduction of ‘corridor care’.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “No patient should ever be left waiting for hours in hospital corridors or for an ambulance which ought to arrive in minutes.

“We can’t fix more than a decade of underinvestment and neglect overnight. But through the measures we’re setting out today, we will deliver faster and more convenient care for patients in emergencies.”

The new emergency plan focuses on making this coming winter “significantly better than recent winters” by setting achievable targets and increasing transparency about progress.

A ward at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool.

NHS England says work is already underway in the North West to meet the national target set out in the plan of 78% of people being seen and discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours of arrival at an accident and emergency department by March 2026.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England in the North West, said: "Despite rising demand and a challenging winter, NHS staff in the North West have worked incredibly hard over the past year to improve services and ensure our patients receive the highest standards of care possible.

“We’re seeing initiatives such as same day emergency care and urgent community response services helping to avoid unnecessary admissions, get people home earlier from hospital and receive more care in the community – and this in turn is having a positive impact on pressures in hospitals and emergency department waits.

“However, we know we have much further to go to deliver the services and care patients expect and deserve and we’re absolutely committed to delivering the improvements needed to achieve shorter A&E waits, improved ambulance handovers and response times and to support the shift to providing more care in the community, closer to where people live.”

Initiatives already happening across the region to help achieve many of the ambitions set out in the plan include: East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s introduction of integrated services to support patients at home; Rapid Access Cubicles at North Manchester General Hospital; a redesign of medical assessment beds and the introduction of a senior emergency medicine doctor at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust; £8m investment for 40 new ambulances at North West Ambulance Service; work on a purpose-built facility connected to the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Department.