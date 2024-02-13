Bensons for Beds’ new Flip mattress revolutionises sleep this Pancake Day
A new first-of-its-kind mattress from Bensons for Beds, designed for growing children, is now on offer from Pancake Day.
The innovative mattress, called the Flip by Slumberland, supports adolescents throughout their developing years, flipping the dual-sided mattress as they grow up.
To celebrate Pancake Day and half term Bensons is offering a 20% discount on the Flip mattress from 14th – 20th February.
Dr Sophie Bostock, Sleep Expert at Bensons for Beds comments, “Sleep is a key time for growth and repair, learning and memory, and the development of the brain.
“During adolescence the entire body, including the brain, is still undergoing major developmental changes.
“While 8 hours is the recommended minimum, a minority of teens will thrive on a bit less, while others may need more than 10 hours.
“Younger teens, and those who do a lot of sport for example, are likely to need more sleep than older teens, or those who are less active.
Flip has one side that is softer for when children are smaller and as they grow up, the other firmer side of the mattress can be used depending on personal preference.
This creative switch between sides is done because children do most of their growing whilst they sleep, it’s essential they sleep on a supportive mattress that allows for any big growth spurts.
For parents seeking a solution that evolves with their teen's changing needs, Flip by Slumberland comes with an 8-year guarantee with prices starting from £379.99 for a single mattress.
To find out more about the Flip by Slumberland mattress, head to the Bensons for Beds website or visit in-store.