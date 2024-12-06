The owner of Blackpool’s most instagrammable venue the Beach House has credited the resort’s Christmas events for boosting trade in a normally quiet November.

Cheryl Tchobanian, the owner of the Beach House, says Christmas by the Sea has really given a real boost to her business in the run up to the festive season.

The Promenade festival, which boasts a free ice skating rink, simulated snow fall, fairground rides and attractions, a 100ft snow slide as well as festive food and drink has undoubtedly along with an extended illumations season brought more people into the town.

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Beach House is an extension of our own home. | UGC

Mrs Tchobanian said: “I am always excited about new things coming to Blackpool.

“Blackpool has it all and you have to understand that new opportunities are positive . Christmas By The Sea has got bigger and better it’s just great to see.”

Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland has been transformed into a breath-taking festive village complete with an outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, larger-than-life light installations, magical light projection shows and festive-themed fairground rides. | Contributed

The Beach House bar and bistro is situated on Promenade next to the wedding chapel. The venue pridesi itself on being Blackpool’s most luxurious bar and Christmas By The Sea has been set up next door.

Christmas By The Sea was opened by a group of stars from Strictly Come Dancing, including Kai Widdrington on November 15.

The Beach House Bar and Bistro on the Promenade on Blackpool. | National World

The Beach House was originally set up in 2012 by Mrs Tchobanian and her husband Hagop, so she could have a place they could go along their teenage children.

Christmas By The Sea | National World

She said their aim was to give a nice, warm, friendly reception and provide something new to 2012 Blackpool. They concentrated on quality food and drink - a different offering to venues offer bargain food and drinks.

Mrs Tchobanian said: “We wanted the Beach Houseto transport people and made them feel like they were on holiday.”

Now in 2024 the business is still going strong and is attracting customers from far and wide.

Blackpool Beach House Bar and Bistro. | National World

Mrs Tchobanian said: “Weekends have been fantastic for us and there has been a lot of people out and about in Blackpool. It is just so good to see Blackpool busy in November, it’s amazing to go along the Promenade and see families about.

“We are usually busy on weekends but November is a bit of a slow month but Christmas By The Sea has definitely improved our business.”

The Christmas By The Sea celebrations will run until the same date as the Blackpool Illumination season which is January 5.