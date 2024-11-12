The BBC will be descending on All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley this Friday for a special reason.

They will be using the pool at the Water Street complex for their Children in Need event live on Friday, November 15.

The lesiure centre is being used to film a Children in Need segment. | Chorley Council

BBC Lancashire presenter Graham Liver has also joined in the fun.

BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver (left) has also took part in a challenge. | National World

A spokesperson for the leisure centre said: “They (the BBC) are currently completing a charity swim and we are proud to have been chosen for them to continue it.

“Graham who is one of the @bbclancashire Breakfast Presenters will be finishing the last length of the swim in something very special!”

The pool will be used between 12pm-1pm to accommodate the special event.

Aqua Aerobics has been redirected to Brinscall Swimming Pool for this day.