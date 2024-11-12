BBC set to descend on All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley for this reason
They will be using the pool at the Water Street complex for their Children in Need event live on Friday, November 15.
BBC Lancashire presenter Graham Liver has also joined in the fun.
A spokesperson for the leisure centre said: “They (the BBC) are currently completing a charity swim and we are proud to have been chosen for them to continue it.
“Graham who is one of the @bbclancashire Breakfast Presenters will be finishing the last length of the swim in something very special!”
The pool will be used between 12pm-1pm to accommodate the special event.
Aqua Aerobics has been redirected to Brinscall Swimming Pool for this day.
