Lancaster will be buzzing with fresh talent this autumn as BBC Introducing LIVE 2025 comes to The Storey for a weekend of live music and discovery.

The nationwide showcase - which has helped launch the careers of stars such as Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and Raye - will stop off in Lancaster on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12, offering audiences the chance to catch rising artists before they hit the big time.

Lancaster will be buzzing with fresh talent this autumn as BBC Introducing LIVE 2025 comes to The Storey | Pixabay

Saturday’s line-up features Callinsick, Moody Brew and Tilda Gebhardt, while Sunday will see Charlotte OC, Super Market, Peggy and The Good News take to the stage for an intimate night of live performances.

On Sunday afternoon, a special workshop for 15 to 25-year-olds will give young people the chance to explore careers in music, with advice and inspiration from industry insiders.

This year’s BBC Introducing LIVE is the biggest yet, with shows, workshops and open mics running across nine UK cities including Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.

Lancaster’s stop is being run in partnership with BBC Radio Lancashire and Lancaster City Council, and highlights will be broadcast after the event on local radio.

More information about BBC Introducing LIVE, including ticketing information for each event can be found on the BBC Introducing Homepage .