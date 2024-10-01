Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A review by the BBC into Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice’s treatment of actress Amanda Abbington has been completed.

The BBC has apologised to former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington, saying it had assessed and "upheld some, but not all" of her complaints about Giovanni Pernice's behaviour during her time on the show.

Sherlock actress Amanda pulled out of the BBC One show last year citing "personal reasons", later claiming she was subject to a "toxic environment" and "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying".

The review into Amanda's complaints about her Strictly professional dance partner Giovanni was launched earlier this year.

Giovanni, who was not part of this year's Strictly professional dancing line-up and has since joined an Italian dance show, previously rejected "any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour".

A promotional image for Strictly Come Dancing series 21 featuring Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington. Credit: BBC | BBC

The BBC said on Monday: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

"At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important."

The show returned on September 14 for its 20th anniversary with a new cast of celebrities, and some changes including having chaperones present "at all times" during rehearsals.

What has Amanda said about the review findings?

Amanda said: "Despite this vile abuse, I've never regretted coming forward, and today's apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It's not just a vindication for me, it's a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

"I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed."

She added that she is "considering" meeting senior management, after they offered that to her.

Amanda also said: "This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were "not enough".

"What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they've promised, to ensure others don't experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did."

What has Giovanni said?

In an Instagram post shared last night, the dancer said: “It’s over. It’s finished.

“Six months, seven months of all of this. Seven months of reading everyday things in the newspaper and not be able to respond because I wanted to keep the confidentiality and privacy of the review, was a difficult time. It was difficult because, you know, reading stuff that were untrue, wasn’t the nicest time of my life lets be honest.

“But today im happy because, you know, at the beginning there were very very serious allegations thrown out at me but as in today, none of the serious allegations have been upheld.

“All the threatening, abusive, harassment behaviour allegations have not been upheld.

“And today is a day, you know when we can all reflect because, you see, I appreciate that dancing is a very difficult thing to do. It’s a, it’s erm, it’s a sport, it’s something that is difficult in every possible way and sometimes you get frustrated, you know, as a teacher, as a dancer, as a performer. But the only reason why you get frustrated is because you care about what you do.

“You know as a professional, as a teacher, I care about, I want to get the best out of my partner, and sometimes I do get frustrated. I think everybody around the world does the same thing, it’s called being professional and I love, I love doing that. You know even now with Bianca, I get frustrated, I think it’s a normal thing but then you get out the best and the results come forward.

“But im happy because none of this serious allegation has been upheld.

“I have to be honest, and with all of you because without, without your love, your messages, your support, your constant support, I don’t know if I would be able to even make this message right now.

“I’m happy because today I can carry on to do what I was born to do, and I love to do which is entertain all of you, because this is my life. This is what I do, so im always grateful to all of you and just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, and saying that I love you all and always, always thank you.”