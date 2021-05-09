Basement fire in Preston commercial building

Four fire engines were called out to a fire in a basement in commercial premises in Preston on Saturday night.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 8:39 am
Updated Sunday, 9th May 2021, 8:40 am

The incident in Grimshaw Street , required crews from Preston, Fulwood and Bamber Bridge as well as an aerial ladder platform from Preston and was reported shorley before 9.30pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Four fire egines and an aerial ladder were called to the incident