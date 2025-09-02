Baseball bat-wielding man attacks shopkeeper and damages shops in late-night Lancaster rampage

Published 2nd Sep 2025
A man armed with a baseball bat attacked a shopkeeper and damaged several businesses during a late-night rampage in Lancaster.

Police said the incident happened at The Beer Store on Cheapside at around 11pm on August 6.

A man entered the shop carrying a baseball bat and took a bottle of spirits.

A man armed with a baseball bat attacked a shopkeeper during a late-night rampage in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

When challenged by staff, he smashed the bottle inside the store.

As workers tried to stop him leaving, the shopkeeper was headbutted.

The man then struck the counter with the bat before leaving and damaging the fronts of two other shops further along the street.

Detectives today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into offences of attempted robbery, assault and criminal damage in Lancaster last month.”

If you recognise the man or have any information as to who it might be, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1606 of August 6.

