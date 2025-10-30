Barton Grange Garden Centre has teamed up with Uncle Joes Mint Balls to create a new range of exclusive sweets.

The iconic Wigan sweet manufacturer has reinvented some favourite Barton Grange’s most popular cakes as hard-boiled sweets. Made exclusively for Barton Grange, the new flavours are inspired by the vanilla slice and crumble-topped mince pies which are handmade by the in-house Riverside Cafe chefs.

Farm Shop manager Claire Bryce said: "We love to work with local suppliers and our Farm Shop is brimming with quality produce from Lancashire and beyond. We've worked with Uncle Joe's for a long time and they asked us if we'd like to collaborate on some new flavours so we opted for two of our favourite signature cakes. They developed the sweets and we taste tested them until we were happy with the end result. They are a delicious sweet treat and make the perfect stocking filler!”