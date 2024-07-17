I work at Barton Grange - this is why we're the best garden centre in the North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barton Grange Garden Centre is celebrating a haul of prestigious accolades.

The centre in Brock near Preston has beaten off competition from across the North West, Northern Ireland, Scotland and the North East to take the prestigious title of Destination Garden Centre of the Year in the North region at the Garden Centre Association (GCA) Awards.

As well as winning the overall top prize, the family-run centre picked up four additional awards at the ceremony which was held at Strikes Stokesley Garden Centre on Tuesday, July 16.

Barton Grange collected the Plantaria (Ruxley Rose) prize for its outstanding outdoor plant area displays and the GIMA Award for Best Garden Products Retailer. The popular horticultural centre also won the Food Hall/Farm Shop Award and the Customer Service Award.

Secret to success

Barton Grange’s Plant Area Manager Will Clark said: “Wow, what an incredible result for all the team. We are thrilled to win so many categories and to be named Best Destination Garden Centre is a massive achievement. Our people are at the heart of our success and these awards are testament to the incredible hard work our amazing staff put in every single day. This is a wonderful boost for everyone and we can’t wait for the national finals!”

The garden centre, which is owned by the Topping family, also came runner up in the Barton Grange Trophy for Commercial Innovation and Creativity and the Indoor Lifestyle Award for Best Indoor Lifestyle Retailer categories.