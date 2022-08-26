Barbecue meat claws seized by police after two men arrested in Preston
A menacing set of meat claws are the latest weapons to be taken off the streets of Preston after a swoop by police.
The razor-sharp six-pronged barbecue tools were seized as officers detained two men last night during an operation to rid the city of dangerous blades.
A hunting knife was also confiscated during the arrests in Garstang Road.
Preston Police posted on social media: "Tonight, Preston Taskforce have been out and about targeting those who think its acceptable to carry weapons in our city.
"The team detained (two) males for a search and the pair were found in possession of a hunting style knife and this nasty looking set of meat claws."
The arrests are the latest in a bleak year for knife crime in Preston. Just two months ago two men were stabbed to death in separate attacks on the city's streets.
In other incidents three men were arrested and a large kitchen knife seized after a fight in Ashton. A teenager was arrested after being found with a large machete-style knife in the city centre.
And a man was left with a knife stuck in his back following another street assault.
After one of those incidents Chief Insp Sue Bushell, from Preston Police, said: “We will not tolerate those found in possession of knives in public, and I want to reassure residents that we take any report of knife crime extremely seriously.
“We will continue to use all appropriate powers available to us to keep communities safe.
“We would ask people to be vigilant and to provide us with information about knife crime if they believe it is happening in their area.”