Bar in centre of Chorley could be turned into 18 bedsits
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Preston of Bare Park Ltd has applied to Chorley Borough Council to convert the former Lost venue in Fazakerly Street from licensed premises to a House in Multiple Occupation.
This would include the addition of a rear dormer, internal alterations, rear windows and four roof lights to the front and removal of the over cladding to the front entrance door.
A statement by DP Architectural Services Ltd says: “Our proposal is to change the property use from former licenced premises to HMO with 18 en-suite rooms, a first floor communal kitchen and a large ground floor communal kitchen, dining, lounge area, in addition a laundry area will be provided at basement level along with a storage space for each room. Cycle storage will be provided at ground floor level as will refuse storage.”
The agent states that the design will “ give minimal change to the main façade fronting Fazackerley Street pedestrian area”, the rear will remain as existing at ground floor level with the addition of windows at first and second floor level and a dormer roof extension at roof level. Internally the structural layout will remain with the addition of a new second floor level to No.7 and a loft conversion.
Fazakerly Street is in the heart of Chorley, with neighbouring premises bars, banks, jewellers and fashion shops. Lost - in the former 15s site - closed at the end of 2022.
A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning chiefs at Chorley Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.