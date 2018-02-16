Banner bid in Preston to keep city in the know

Key routes through Preston city centre are set to be decorated with dozens of lamp post banners to keep visitors up to date with key events.

As part of a scheme devised by the city council, the University of Central Lancashire and the Guild Hall, the decoration will help plug what’s happening in the city and are similar to those placed in key locations during the last Guild year.

The £15,000 cost of the plans - which include around 60 banners - will be shared between the three institutions.

A spokesperson for the town hall said: “Lamp post banners can be an excellent way to both dress the city and highlight to residents and visitors some of what Preston has to offer.

“We are pleased to be working alongside key partners, the University of Central Lancashire and Preston Guild Hall, for this pilot scheme.

“Sharing the cost and working together on style and message makes this an affordable endeavour.”

The signs will be visible on Adelphi Street, Blackpool Road, Fylde Road, Corporation Street, Friargate, High Street and London Road.

The contract for the work was awarded to Bay Media in November and a planning application is expected to be rubber stamped by town hall officers in the coming weeks.

Documents submitted as part of the application read: “The project will involve the installation of 60 banners in total, on a selection of 80 sites across seven road locations across Preston.”