Bamber Bridge looking to build on Trophy victory over the Dolly Blues

Brig moved through to the semi-final of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy after defeating the Dolly Blues by the remarkable scoreline of 7-4 at Giant Axe.

With the score at 3-3, City were reduced to 10 men when Brad Carroll was sent off and the visitors made the most of their numerical advantage with Mark Cullen hitting a second-half hat-trick.

"I have never seen a game of football like that,” Milligan said. “We started really well, got ourselves in front, then conceded sloppy goals and then got back in it.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"It could have gone either way. They are a decent team and you can understand why they are up there in the league.

"It was great that we won 7-4 but it could have been 10-all.”

Brig will turn their focus to league matters this weekend when they travel to Worksop Town.

The Tiger are just outside the play-offs but Milligan is impressed with them.

He said: "They are a good team and I fancy them to win promotion.

"We are going to go there and attack them like we do to teams and see where it gets us.”

Lancaster, meanwhile, travel to Ashton United while in the NPL West Division, Clitheroe head to Mossley.