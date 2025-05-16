A popular South Ribble pub will close next week as it undergoes a six-figure refurbishment.

The Poachers in Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, will be reopening with a brand-new look and feel this summer following significant investment. The Hungry Horse pub will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday whilst renovations take place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors in June.

The Poachers | Google

Works will include a number of enhancements to the Poachers’ interior including a refurbishment to the bar area and a complete revamp of the pub’s function room, with stylish seating and lighting creating a warmer, more comfortable ambiance for guests. The venue will install new dart boards and additional TV screens, providing guests with top-notch entertainment that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

The Poachers is also upgrading its toilets, providing customers with a more modern look and feel. The outdoor area will be transformed with new fencing, upgraded furniture and the introduction of an outdoor TV screen showing live sports matches.