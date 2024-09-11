A renowned farm shop close to a major tourst attraction has gone on the market.

Country Harvest in Carnforth, close to Ingleton Waterfalls, draws in customers from miles around with its award-winning coffee shop and butchery, food hall, gift hall, clothes hall, acres of outdoor space and Christmas Cabin.

The business has won a slew of prestigious titles in recent years, including Young Butcher of the Year, 2021 Meat Management Awards and Travellers Choice Award Trip Advisor in 2020, placing them in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

Established in 1993, it’s now being offered on the market for £2.25m by Colliers International Property Consultants because the owners are looking to retire.

The agent states: “Country Harvest was acquired by the present owners in 2008 and they immediately began a programme of growing the business. They acquired the bakery at Bentham in 2013, expanded the car park and built the “Christmas Cabin” which also doubles with selling lifestyle items during spring and summer months.

“They have also completely refurbished Country Harvest, making the most of the space available as well as establishing a modern website to assist in marketing the varied offer of butchery, delicatessen, gifts, clothing and particularly the coffee shop where it is best known. These significant improvements have seen the turnover more than double since they acquired the business.”

Turnover in 2020 was stated to be £2,269,264 net.