Award winners at Drivers Direct in Leyland

The Big Apple is the destination for the lucky branch manager of Drivers Direct in Leyland, who won the New York date at the company’s annual charity black tie ball in London.

The award was given to Sarah Appleton after the branch was named the most successful of the company’s 22 offices across the UK.

The event also raised £1,000 for Mind, the UK’s leading charity for mental health support. Each year the company nominates a charity to raise donations throughout the year with a variety of fundraising efforts. The funds raised at the ball are then matched by managing director, Gethin Roberts.

Sarah said: “I feel so lucky to have won this award and very much looking forward to a break in New York. We are all an extremely motivated team here at the Leyland branch and it has certainly given us more drive to win again next year.”

Gethin Roberts, the owner and managing director of Drivers Direct, said: “Our employees play a huge part in contributing to our success, which is why I always find it important to give credit where credit is due. I feel that one of the most vital elements of running a successful company is based around the positive treatment of employees, as they are the beating heart of the business.”

Drivers Direct run the annual competition across all of its branches, with several prizes awarded across the business for various achievements.