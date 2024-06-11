Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem is the latest big name star to be added to next month’s Lytham Festival line-up.

Fresh from performing at the weekend’s Mighty Hoopla festival in London, the celebrated musician and actress is the final artist to be announced for Lancashire’s biggest live music festival.

She will open the show for global superstar Shania Twain on July 4 joining the line-up for the night alongside triple BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man.

With five number one albums, nine number singles and 17 top-10 hits to her name, Goodrem has topped the charts in the UK, Spain, Sweden, Israel, Malta, Japan and New Zealand.

The Lytham Festival returns three weeks today with Hozier, Courteeners, Madness and James all headlining alongside Shania Twain over five nights from July 3 to 7.

It kicks off on July 3 with a headlining set from internationally acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. He is joined by Alabama Shakes frontwoman-turned-solo star Brittany Howard, indie folk band Lord Huron and folk duo Ye Vagabonds.

July 5 sees Courteeners perform with support from The Kooks and Nieve Ella.

July 6 heralds the return of Madness to the Lytham stage. They will be supported by Rick Astley, Lightning Seeds and Kid Kapichi.

The festival closes on Sunday with a performance by James accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Gospel Choir.

They will be supported by Johnny Marr, Inspiral Carpets, The Magic Numbers and The Kairos.

Delta Goodrem will open the show for global superstar Shania Twain (Credit: Getty) | Getty Images for The Recording A

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “What a line-up. We are now just three weeks away from opening our 13th Lytham Festival and it is set to be one of our biggest lineups ever.

“Over five nights we will welcome some of the best musical talent from across the globe to the wonderful Lytham Green and we can’t wait to get the gates open and see you all there.”