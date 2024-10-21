Attempted murder charge after man slashed in face on Borough Road in Darwen
Police were called to reports a man had received a slash injury to his face on Borough Road shortly after 2.55am on Sunday.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where officers said he remained in a “serious but stable condition” on Monday.
A 25-year-old man from Darwen was arrested following enquiries.
Jordan O’Brien, 25, of James Street, Darwen, was later charged with attempted murder.
He was remanded into custody to appear before magistrates in Blackburn on Monday morning.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 171 of October 20.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.