Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd has taken the precautionary step of recalling various Lancashire Cheese products because of the risk.

At least 30 people have been struck down by an E Coli outbreak - and the public are being warned not to eat four kinds of Lancashire cheese in case it's contaminated.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland, (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are warning the public not to eat four Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese which has been recalled because they may be contaminated with a specific type of E.coli bacteria called Shiga toxin producing E. coli, also known as STEC or VTEC. The cheeses are sometimes sold as a full block or served as individual portions, it may have been provided as part of a hamper you've purchased or been gifted. In some cases it’s been sold as part of a charcutier grazing platter.

Product details

Mrs Kirkham’s Mild & Creamy Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire

Check what you have got

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency said: “We are aware that this recalled product may be popular over the festive period, especially as it has been sold as part of a Christmas gift hamper and so we are urging consumers to check whether they have bought or been gifted this product.

“Due to this outbreak of E. coli O145 we are urging all consumers to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk. We are also asking people to share this advice with friends and family who may have either purchased the recalled product or have received it as a gift.”

Symptoms and what to do if you're ill

Amy Douglas, Incident Director for Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety Division at UKHSA, said: “There have been at least 30 confirmed cases of this specific outbreak strain of STEC in the UK.

“Symptoms of STEC include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing it on to family and friends over the festive period. Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will help stop infections from spreading. Don’t prepare food for others if you have symptoms or for 48 hours after symptoms stop.

“Many of us will be travelling for Christmas, but if you are unwell you should avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to avoid passing on the infection in these settings. Do not return to work or school once term restarts, until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.”

Action taken by the company

Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd is recalling the affected products. Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Food Standards Agency advice to consumers