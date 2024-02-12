Artistry House Interiors and Wash Studio deliver project for Maison 49

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated in the renowned “golden triangle” between Handforth and the affluent suburbs of Alderley Edge, Knutsford and Prestbury, Maison 49 offers luxury brand clothing and accessories along with a dedicated VIP dressing, bar and entertainment area.

The interiors were designed by Artistry House Interiors, an award-winning interiors design company, which this year was awarded a British Institute of Interior Design award for its work on the recently relaunched Manchester Museum. Artistry House Interiors also curated the art for the store through MAH Gallery London.

Store branding was delivered by the design firm’s sister company Wash Studio, a multi-award-winning creative agency, with previous accolades including a Prolific North Broadcasting Commercial Advertising Award for its groundbreaking campaign launching the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch in 2019.

Rose Peploe of The Artistry House at Maison 49

Maison 49 managing director Tim Bower said: “Here at Maison 49 we are passionate about providing a professional service which aligns with the luxury brands we showcase in our store.

“Our space is more than just a retail front, at Maison 49 we have curated a store which holds a sense of belonging. We believe, that with our combined vision, we have cultivated a shopping experience which is like no other. Bringing together an array of international brands, combined with a team dedicated to providing a luxurious experience.

“With years of high-end retail experience behind us, we also offer a made-to-measure service, alongside a private appointment-only area.”

The store’s co-founder, Andy Bell, previously founded AJ Bell, one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, which he listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Andy and his wife Tracey have a number of other business ventures, including Moor Hall which they set up in 2017, a Grade II* listed building which they renovated before turning it into two restaurants with rooms. Moor Hall has been awarded two Michelin Stars and its sister restaurant the Barn at Moor Hall has been awarded one Michelin Star.

Tim Bower started at Flannels in 1992 and quickly developed a close understanding of luxury clothing and its surrounding environment. Working closely with independent retail pioneer Neil Prosser, Tim developed a large high net worth customer base and sourced many new designer brands which are very well known today.

Speaking alongside Tim at the store’s launch in January, Mr Bell said: “With over 27 years’ buying experience and knowledge of luxury clothing and services, Tim and his handpicked team’s vision is to deliver a best in class luxury in-store shopping experience, supported by a seamless online proposition that will become a key fixture on the Wilmslow High Street.”

Artistry House Interior designer Rose Peploe said: “Our goal was to craft a retail experience that is both impactful and understated, embodying the essence of the brand while serving as a seamless backdrop to highlight the products.

“Intricate details, such as avant-garde curtains, the use of travertine, brass, marble, chalky limewash walls, and playful slab-like forms, come together to create unique moments within the design scheme.

“We designed each piece of custom furniture in-house, emphasizing on a minimalist approach to both material selection and carpentry. The curated collection of loose furniture, lighting and art was thoughtfully handpicked by the Artistry House Interiors, collaborating with TAG Furniture and MAH Gallery to bring this project to life.”