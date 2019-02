Have your say

Arsonists torched a vehicle parked in a car park in Malt Kiln Brow.

Firefighters from Longridge were called to the incident yesterday (Thursday) evening at 10-30pm.

On arrival, the vehicle was well alight and crews quickly extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire is thought to have been started deliberately and so a joint investigation is now under way alongside colleagues from the Police."