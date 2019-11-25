Array of Christmas gifts at Preston’s Harris museum festive fair

An Aladdin’s cave of Christmas stalls is set to pop up at Preston’s Harris museum.

As well as gifts, stocking-fillers, decorations and artisan food the festive fair will have refreshments on offer and live music.

Tim Joel, deputy head of culture at the Harris, said: “The popularity and success of previous Christmas fairs was the motivation to make this year’s even bigger and better than we’ve had before.

"There’s such great talent across this county that must be celebrated and an appetite from customers to find that special gift for friends and loved ones.”

The fair takes place November 30 to December 1.