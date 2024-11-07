A special appeal has been issued after the death of a Second World War veteran from Lancashire.

The Royal Navy Association is calling on people from the red rose county to celebrate the life of Ron Banks, by attending his funeral tomorrow at Preston Crematorium.

Ron Banks pictured while training in Raleigh in 1942 | family submit

A Facebook post said: “Ron Banks sadly passed away last month in a nursing home in Preston. He was 99 years old. Ron was a Royal Navy veteran, who served during WWII, in the North Atlantic and also the South Pacific. His RN service was quite varied and he experienced many significant events.

“One sad outcome of Ron having had 'a good innings' is that his surviving family is now quite small. As a result it is likely that the number of attendees at Ron's funeral will also be low in number.If anyone would like to attend his funeral it would be a fitting send off for a RN veteran who risked his life so often, all those years ago.”

Ron is on the back row, far right. Pictured in Sydney, 1945. | family

About Ron

Ron Banks was born in Warrington in 1925. One of eight siblings, he leaves a sister, Brenda, who lives in Preston and a brother, also called Ron, and several other relatives, but he and his wife of 60 years, didn’t have children

He volunteered to serve in the Royal Navy for four years, and was was on duty on the aircraft carrier Glory off Rabaul in New Guinea on September 6, 1945, four days after General Douglas MacArthur had formally accepted the Japanese surrender aboard Missouri in 'Tokyo Bay.

Among his endeavours, he took part in a 24,000-mile mercy mission across the Pacific to pick up surviving British and Canadian prisoners of war at the end of their nightmares. Ron took in to Sydney, Hong Kong, Manila, Balikpapan, Tarakan and Manus.

Later, Ron found himself in Japan and he was able to witness at first hand the astonishing devastation that was caused in Hiroshima after the atomic bomb had been detonated above the city on August 6.

Ron in his later years | submit

Ron’s niece Sara said: “Uncle Ron was very proud of his war service and it’s a fitting coincidence that his funeral is so close to Remembrance Sunday, of which thought so much and marked every year. While many of his friends and family have sadly passed away some years before him, those of us here today remember with fondness his tales from the Navy, of travelling the world and his genuine interest in their lives.”

She added: "He was a keen crown green bowler who loved his rugby and also supported Manchester United. Ron was always fiercely independent and knew his own mind. Once Vera went into care he continued to run his house and was determined to stay there.”

Funeral details

Ron’s funeral takes on November 8 at Preston Crematorium in Ribbleton, from 11.15am to 12.15pm.