Appeal to help trace family and friends of man found dead in Preston house
Officers responded to a report of a sudden death in Wellington Street at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 23.
Timothy Charles Coghlan, 68, was sadly found dead in the property.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe that Timothy had not been seen or heard from for some months.
“Despite extensive enquiries, we have been unable to trace any family or people who might have known Timothy.”
If you knew Timothy, know of people who knew him or have any information about who his family might be, call 101 quoting log number 1014 of April 23, 2025.
