Appeal to help trace family and friends of man found dead in Preston house

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:26 BST
An appeal has been launched to help trace the family and friends of a man who was found dead in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Officers responded to a report of a sudden death in Wellington Street at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Timothy Charles Coghlan, 68, was sadly found dead in the property.

A man was sadly found dead inside a property in Wellington Street, Ashton-on-RibbleA man was sadly found dead inside a property in Wellington Street, Ashton-on-Ribble
A man was sadly found dead inside a property in Wellington Street, Ashton-on-Ribble | Google

His death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe that Timothy had not been seen or heard from for some months.

“Despite extensive enquiries, we have been unable to trace any family or people who might have known Timothy.”

If you knew Timothy, know of people who knew him or have any information about who his family might be, call 101 quoting log number 1014 of April 23, 2025.

