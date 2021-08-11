Appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in e-bike collision in Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Caton man died following an e-bike collision in Lancaster.

Officers were called to Balshaw Road at 9.45am to reports the cyclist, a man in his 70s from Caton, had been found seriously injured in the carriageway by a member of the public.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

The man had been riding a Cube E-Bike before losing control of his vehicle.

PS Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage which would assist our enquires to contact the police.”