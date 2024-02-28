Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anti-social behaviour has forced a hospice to restrict access to its park.

Taking to social media, staff at St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall, said that "regrettably", the butterfly gate leading to St Catherine’s Park from Todd Lane South will now be closed 6.30pm-7.30am on weekdays and 24 hours over the weekends.

A post stated: "Unfortunately we have had to take this decision due to anti-social behaviour in our grounds. This temporary measure is to protect hospice property and ensure a safe and welcoming environment for staff, volunteers and visitors. In the meantime, you are still welcome to visit our gardens, The Mill café and shop via the main site entrance off Lostock Lane. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

St Catherine's Park

Where is St Catherine's Park?