Anti-social behaviour forces St Catherine's Hospice to close gate to park at evenings and weekends
Anti-social behaviour has forced a hospice to restrict access to its park.
Taking to social media, staff at St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall, said that "regrettably", the butterfly gate leading to St Catherine’s Park from Todd Lane South will now be closed 6.30pm-7.30am on weekdays and 24 hours over the weekends.
A post stated: "Unfortunately we have had to take this decision due to anti-social behaviour in our grounds. This temporary measure is to protect hospice property and ensure a safe and welcoming environment for staff, volunteers and visitors. In the meantime, you are still welcome to visit our gardens, The Mill café and shop via the main site entrance off Lostock Lane. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."
Where is St Catherine's Park?
In June 2016, South Ribble’s first new park in 40 years was officially opened. It marries council-owned land, formerly known as Dandy Brook Park, with open space belonging to St Catherine’s Hospice. New footpaths have been created to ensure it is fully accessible for wheelchair users and prams. It also has an Inglis Bridge, sensory garden, wild bluebell wood and nature trail.