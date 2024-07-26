Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Lancashire-based audio company exports their products to more than 90 countries worldwide!

Award winning Burnley-based audio specialists, AMS Neve took a trip to Japan and South Korea to visit some of their Oscar winning customers.

AMS Neve export their best in class film and music mixing equipment to more than 90 countries, including top Hollywood studios.

Recently Matt Turner, Commercial Manager and Joe Heaton, Product Specialist from AMS Neve had the opportunity to visit Japan and South Korea, meeting up with export clients and visiting studios.

The purpose of the trip was to catch up with their valued sales partners, and important clients.

AMS Neve were recently awarded a King's award for enterprise following their success in export. | AMS Neve

Matt and Joe brought their technical experience and knowledge, and spent some quality time with customers.

One studio they visited as part of their trip was Live Tone, who house the AMS Neve DFC equipment and many outboard units.

This studio is responsible for the sound of Best Picture Oscar winning film Parasite and the worldwide Netflix hit Squid Game, number 1 viewed show in 90 countries.

Matthew Turner, Commercial Manager at AMS Neve said: "We had the pleasure of visiting many studios whilst in South Korea. Ralph, the studio owner of Live Tone and senior engineer, is a big AMS Neve supporter.

“It was great to meet him, tour the studio and spend some time eating ‘Galbi' (Korean BBQ ribs, a local speciality) and hearing his many fantastic stories from years gone by.

"We had dinner with the person responsible for mixing the song known to so many parents around the world, Baby Shark. Again, a very big fan of AMS Neve and we had an invaluable chat.

"It's fantastic to see the impact our Burnley-based business has on our hugely talented global clientele.

“Both the Neve and AMS brands are so respected in South Korea and Japan, and regular visits to Asia are integral in keeping AMS Neve at the forefront of our industry."

AMS Neve travelled from Burnley to Asia to visit Oscar winning export customers. | AMS Neve

AMS Neve also had the opportunity to visit Smilegate during their tour of Seoul. Smilegate is a billion-dollar company and one of the top five video game companies in South Korea.

They have recently purchased a Genesys Black G3D console, installing it into their state-of-the-art complex.

Matthew Turner said: "We're proud to see the Genesys G3D console being installed in one of the biggest gaming businesses in the world.

“The gaming industry has immense potential and has experienced considerable growth over the past few years. We're thrilled to see more and more gaming companies choosing AMS Neve to power their sound."

The importance AMS Neve place on export was recognised recently by King Charles III, awarding them a King's Award for Enterprise after during the past three years alone, overseas revenue, total turnover, and net profits at AMS Neve doubled.

All AMS Neve products are designed and manufactured in Burnley, and 80 per cent of these are exported to more than 90 countries worldwide.