Ambitious plans for another Preston student hub

A bid to develop a vast accommodation hub in Preston is the latest in an influx of ambitious plans for high-quality student digs.

An application to build a four to six storey building - including 425 flats - has been submitted to the town hall.

The purpose-built facilities at Sizer House, Moor Lane, will also house a gym, prayer room, library and two roof terraces.

In recent months a bid to convert Oyston Mill into 259 students flats has been approved.

And weeks later developers submitted outlines for a similarly plush 20-storey high hub off Great Shaw Street with 305 flats.

It means, if all the bids are given the green light and constructed, they will cater for around 1,000 students in a development boom.

Planning statements from applicants Pillars Sizer Ltd claim there is demand for such accommodation in the city, particularly for second and third year students and taking into account the university’s plans to attract more international scholars.

The site, within the campus area, currently holds office buildings let to UCLan that will be vacated this year, the documents reveal.

They would then be demolished to make way for the new build.

The application, registered this week, includes provision for two ground floor units that could be used for restaurant or cafe facilities.