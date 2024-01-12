Amazon delivery truck gets stuck on a road in George Street, Leyland
The morning has not started off well for one Amazon driver as his lorry has got stuck on a road in Leyland.
An Amazon lorry has found itself stuck on George Street in Leyland this morning (Friday, January 12).
In pictures captured by the Post at around 9:30am, a blue Amazon lorry appears to have tried to turn a corner which it was not able to.
Either side of the large heavy goods vehicle is a street light and a home's walled garden.
A police car can then be seen waiting behind the vehicle on what is otherwise a quiet residental street. A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We attended as it was causing some traffic issues."
Officers knocked on doors asking residents to move their vehicles to allow the driver to manoeuvre the lorry out of the narrow residential street.