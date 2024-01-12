The morning has not started off well for one Amazon driver as his lorry has got stuck on a road in Leyland.

An Amazon lorry has found itself stuck on George Street in Leyland this morning (Friday, January 12).

In pictures captured by the Post at around 9:30am, a blue Amazon lorry appears to have tried to turn a corner which it was not able to.

Either side of the large heavy goods vehicle is a street light and a home's walled garden.

An Amazon delivery truck stuck on George Street, Leyland around 9.30am on Friday, January 12.

A police car can then be seen waiting behind the vehicle on what is otherwise a quiet residental street. A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We attended as it was causing some traffic issues."