Built in 1512, the church has been in desperate need of renovations and they have finally finished repairs after securing enough funding.

The final stage of an ancient parish church’s roof refurbishment has finally been completed after nearly a decade.

St James’ Church of England Church, located in the village of Altham, was built in 1512 and has been undergoing a renovation project over the last ten years.

The latest work involved repairing the roofs of the north aisle and the porch.

An outside look at the parish church in Altham. | St James Church

Funding was received from the Benefact Trust (£3,250), the Garfield Weston Foundation (£6,000), the Jessica Lofthouse Endowment (£10,317), the National Churches Trust in association with the National Lottery Heritage Fund (£10,000) and in association with the Wolfson Foundation (£10,000) and the Headley Trust (£7,000).

In addition, local fundraising took place through inviting parishioners to sponsor a tile and staging two sell-out concerts given by the Haslingden Concert Band.

Initially, St James, built three years after Henry VIII was crowned king, launched a renovation programme in 2016 when the nave roof was repaired, followed in 2019 by the chancel roof and in 2020 the south aisle roof.

A local resident hard at work during the roof renovation project. | St James Church

Aid was received from the Government Listed Places of Worship Roof Repair Fund in 2016 and the National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2019.

Vicar of St James, the Rev. Toby Webber, said “The members of the Parochial Church Council took a massive leap of faith in deciding to go ahead with the final phase of the re-roofing project without knowing whether any further financial help would be forthcoming.

“But we now know that that faith was completely justified thanks to the generosity of funders and parishioners.

The roof has finally been able to undergo repairs thanks to funding from the National Lottery and other groups. | St James Church

“And that’s not all – a person who wishes to remain anonymous only last week donated £5000!

“A truly remarkable end to a period of great uncertainty and one which means that this ancient place of worship can continue to be a haven of peace, tranquillity and holiness for many more years to come.”

You can read more about the mission and history of the church here.